Helena’s Hillsboro Neighborhood adds village with retail

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Helena’s largest neighborhood will soon see a lot of changes. City leaders explain how the expansion project will connect four communities in Helena.
Work is being done right now to add a village to the Hillsboro neighborhood. This will bring a green space, some retail, and expansion to the current trail running through the Hillsboro neighborhood.
Two new tunnels will be built along the trail so people don’t have to walk across the street to get to the village.
Mayor Mark Hall says they will be three spaces for retail at first but with plans to possibly expand.
No tenants have been announced yet, but there have been ideas for what might go in the space.
“Coffee shops, ice cream shops, restaurants where ppl can sit down and enjoy a bite to eat Mom and pop shops just some community type places that would fit the neighborhood,” Hall explains.
There is no end date just yet on when this work will be complete.
