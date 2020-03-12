Five Points South St. Patricks Day parade cancelled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Five Points Alliance has postponed the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
“This was a difficult decision and we don’t take it lightly, but ultimately, the safety and health of the residents of Birmingham is our number one priority,” said Steve Alexander, Chair of the Five Points Alliance. “Like many cities across the nation, we have made the decision that having the parade at this time poses an unnecessary risk to the public’s health.”
Participating Five Points South bars and restaurants will still be running food and drink specials tonight through next Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day. Food and drink specials can be found here.
The cancellation comes after the Health Officer for Jefferson County, Dr. Mark Wilson, recommended that gatherings of 500 people or more be cancelled to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in Jefferson County.
