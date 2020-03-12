FIRST ALERT: We trend mostly dry & warm Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a very warm and muggy start to the day with many of us in the lower 60s. With light winds and high humidity around, I can’t rule out the potential to see patchy fog in a few spot through 9 a.m. We are currently dealing with a cloudy sky with a small chance for isolated showers. If you see rain today, it will likely be during the morning hours. A warm front will lift northwards giving us southerly winds and warmer temperatures this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-70s. I think most of the rain and thunderstorms will remain to our north. Severe weather will become likely for parts of Tennessee and Kentucky by this afternoon and evening. We can’t rule out an isolated storm north of I-20, but most of us will stay dry with a rain chance at 20%. The good news is that we could see some sunshine this afternoon. It could be breezy at times today with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Storms will likely continue for Tennessee tonight as a weak cold front moves into North Alabama. Rain chances will likely ramp up overnight and continue into tomorrow across Central Alabama. Morning lows will only dip into the lower 60s. Our high tomorrow might occur before noon with most of us in the mid 60s. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will begin to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s as slightly direr and cooler air moves in from the north. Severe weather is not anticipated, but we can’t rule out an embedded thunderstorm as rain moves south into our area. Rain chances will be around 70%. I think by Friday evening, we will trend drier.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday is hinting to be relatively dry with only a 30% chance for widely scattered showers. Most of the moisture will stay to our north into parts of Tennessee as another system begins to develop to our west. We will likely deal with a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. By Sunday, rain chances are expected to increase to 70% with highs in the upper 60s. We do not anticipate any organized threat for strong or severe storms this weekend.
UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES NEXT WEEK: We will continue to introduce rain chances every day going into next week. Our next best chance for rainfall after Sunday will likely occur Tuesday as another system moves into our area. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s next week.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: Rainfall totals over the next five to seven days indicate higher amounts for parts of North Alabama. Areas along and south of I-20 will likely record an additional inch or less. Areas north of I-20 could see rainfall totals around 1-2 inches. Flooding could be a minor concern, but it will not be an issue like it could be for areas to our north and west.
