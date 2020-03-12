FIRST ALERT: We trend mostly dry & warm Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a very warm and muggy start to the day with many of us in the lower 60s. With light winds and high humidity around, I can’t rule out the potential to see patchy fog in a few spot through 9 a.m. We are currently dealing with a cloudy sky with a small chance for isolated showers. If you see rain today, it will likely be during the morning hours. A warm front will lift northwards giving us southerly winds and warmer temperatures this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-70s. I think most of the rain and thunderstorms will remain to our north. Severe weather will become likely for parts of Tennessee and Kentucky by this afternoon and evening. We can’t rule out an isolated storm north of I-20, but most of us will stay dry with a rain chance at 20%. The good news is that we could see some sunshine this afternoon. It could be breezy at times today with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.