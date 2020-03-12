Events canceled across the Birmingham Metro over coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several events across the Birmingham Metro area have been canceled because of the threat of the potential spread of coronavirus in Alabama.
Major universities across the state also decided to move to online learning Thursday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Jefferson County Department of Public Health recommend all gatherings involving 500 or more people should be canceled until further notice.
Here are the area events that have been canceled:
- Birmingham District Two Town Hall - March 12
- Elevate the Stage - March 13-15
- Birmingham Hammerfest - March 14
- Five Points South St. Patrick’s Day Parade - March 14
- UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball - March 14
- Cher - March 18
Sports events canceled:
Birmingham Barons season delayed
SEC Sports on hold until as least March 30
Here are universities that are moving to online learning:
- UAB
- Alabama
- Auburn
- JSU
- Samford
- Shelton State
- Alabama State
- Troy University
Some area churches are also transitioning to online services. Check with your church to see if they are making changes.
