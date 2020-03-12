Coronavirus prompting policy changes for EMS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New policies are in place for emergency officials to help protect workers and patients, in light of the Coronavirus.
It starts with your 911 call to dispatch. Workers will now start screening people who call for help to determine how emergency officials need to prepare. They’ll ask about symptoms and travel history to see if it could be a coronavirus case.
Dispatch will relay that information to emergency crews so they can determine what kind of gear they need , whether it be gloves, masks, or gowns , to help transport the patient to the hospital safely and prevent the spread of germs.
“The big goal is to not get healthcare workers infected. We don’t want to be a route of transmission of the disease throughout the public. That was a problem with the SARS disease in Toronto and we learned a lot from that,” Wes Ward, EMS Battalion Chief for Center Point Fire District.
Center Point Fire EMS haven’t had to use the new policy yet, they just want to have it ready if needed and will adjust it accordingly.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.