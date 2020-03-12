Churches tackle coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Church leaders are working to prevent the spread of germs in light of the coronavirus.
First Baptist in Trussville will have dozens of people moving though the church Wednesday night for Bible Study and well over 1,800 people attend services on Sundays.
Church officials say they are working hard to minimize germs as best they can. It’s a concern for many larger congregations. First Baptist recently bought a specialty deep cleaning machine to help sanitize facilities. The machines spray disinfectant around the room like a fog, but instead of hanging in the air, it clings to the surface of objects and kills germs
“We go through our building at night 3 - 4 times a week and spray everything down, especially in the childcare area,” said Alan Taylor, First Baptist Church, “We’re making sure at night we’re spraying those down to make sure they’re clean and safe.”
Church leaders say the machine was originally purchased to prevent the spread of germs around flu season.
Leaders also ask members to make sure they’re washing their hands regularly to help prevent the spread of germs.
A lot of larger churches also offer live online streaming services for people who may be sick, but don’t want to miss services.
