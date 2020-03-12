Charles Barkley on NCAA Tournament: ‘Oh yeah, they definitely should cancel it’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NBA Hall of Famer and NBA analyst Charles Barkley believes the NCAA should cancel March Madness. “Oh yeah, they definitely should cancel it,” Barkley said Thursday while on the phone with WBRC’s Christina Chambers.
After the NBA suspended play on Wednesday, Barkley said he was gearing up for Selection Sunday in New York. “I was pretty much done with the NBA and getting ready for March Madness, and I think the right thing for March Madness to do is to cancel the tournament. I know that’s a tough thing to do, there’s a lot of money at stake, but it’s the safety of the players. Even if you take away the fans, the players aren’t safe. What are the players going to do when the game is over? They’re going to see their families, their girlfriends, and kids. So this is just not a safe situation, and I think they should cancel March Madness,” Barkley added.
The SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 canceled their men’s basketball conference tournaments on Thursday, along with the American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, MAC, American East, Big Sky, and WAC.
The NCAA has not announced a decision about March Madness, which is set to begin next week.
