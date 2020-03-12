Birmingham Mayor cancels District 2 Town Hall Meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has cancelled the District 2 Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6pm at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School.
This comes after the Health Officer for Jefferson County, Dr. Mark Wilson, recommended that gatherings of 500 people or more be cancelled to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in Jefferson County.
Mayor Woodfin and District 2 City Councilor Hunter Williams will conduct a virtual town hall, which will be posted on the City of Birmingham Facebook page at 5 p.m.
