Birmingham Barons season delayed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Barons and Minor League baseball are delayed for the 2020 season.
The move follows the announcement from Major League Baseball regarding the suspension of Spring Training and the delay of the 2020 season.
Minor League Baseball has released the following statement: “In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date."
The Birmingham Barons team leaders said they are in communication with Minor League Baseball, Major League Baseball, health agencies, the Southern League, and the City of Birmingham during this national emergency to ensure Regions Field is a safe environment for fans.
