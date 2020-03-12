BCBS waiving fees associated with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is taking measures to assist customers in the event that COVID-10 spreads to Alabama.
Blue Cross has taken the following steps to ensure access to healthcare
- Waiving prior authorizations for diagnostic tests and covered services that are medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidance for members diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Covering medically necessary diagnostic tests that are consistent with CDC guidance related to COVID-19 at no cost to our members with fully insured individual, employer-based, Federal Employee Program, and Medicare Advantage plans. For self-funded employer plans, members’ cost share for diagnostic tests will be based on their benefit plan.
- Increasing access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on prescriptions and encouraging members to use their 90-day retail or mail order benefit.
- Expanding access to telehealth and nurse/provider hotlines. Given the nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, seeking in-person medical care may lead to further spreading of the virus.
- Dedicating staff to be specifically available to address inquiries related to medical services, ensuring timely responses related to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.