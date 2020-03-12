ADPH: No coronavirus in Alabama, but we expect a case in the coming days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We DO NOT have a confirmed coronavirus case in Alabama.
Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s health officer, says as of Thursday, March 12, 2020, no one has tested positive for coronavirus in Alabama, but he does expect the state will have a case in the next few days.
Less than 50 people have been tested by the state, but that does not include tests that were initially sent to the CDC in Atlanta.
Dr. Harris said, “We understand people have a lot of anxiety and fear about this.”
Harris went on to say many times anxiety can lead to people believing rumors about the virus, but he wants to assure everyone the Alabama Department of Public Health will let everyone know as soon as there is a positive case in the state. They will also release where the person lives.
Dr. Harris says they are not doing testing at county health departments because they do not have the ability to screen there. If you think you need to be tested you’re encouraged to call your doctor or a community health center who will then instruct you on what to do or where to get screened.
Dr. Harris says his main recommendation, and this was discussed in Jefferson County Thursday, is to avoid mass gatherings of 500 or more people. Harris says that does not mean cancel day cares or schools. He said he’s also not encouraging places to cancel work.
Harris says the recommendation is for sporting events, festivals, concerts or mass gatherings. He said the best rule is to stay six feet away or more from people in close quarters.
