Yo Mama’s: Spaghetti Carbonara with Chicken

INGREDIENTS
1 pound spaghetti
1 tablespoon olive oil
8 slices bacon, diced
2 tablespoon olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup dry white wine
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 pinch salt and black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
8 chicken tenders, cut in bite size pieces
DIRECTIONS
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook spaghetti pasta until al dente. Drain well. Toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and set aside.
In a large skillet over medium high heat add 1 tbsp olive oil and chicken tenders. Season with salt and pepper, brown on each side. Remove and set aside.
Meanwhile in a large skillet, cook chopped bacon until slightly crisp; remove and drain onto paper towels. Reserve 2 tablespoons of bacon fat; add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and heat in reused large skillet. Add chopped onion, and cook over medium heat until onion is translucent. Add minced garlic, and cook 1 minute more. Add wine, cook one more minute.
Return cooked bacon to pan.
Add heavy cream and cook, stirring constantly with whisk or large fork. Quickly add 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste (remember that bacon and Parmesan are very salty).
Add cooked and drained spaghetti. Toss to coat and heat through, adding more olive oil if it seems dry or is sticking together.
Add grilled chicken tenders cut in nugget size.
