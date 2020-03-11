Thompson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander commits to Alabama

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Thompson outside linebacker Jeremiah Alexander committed to Alabama Monday.
According to 247sports, the The 6-foot-2, 222-pound sophomore is the No. 1 prospect in the state and No. 9 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 recruiting class.
“The feeling at home factor that’s a big factor for me. I just wanted to go in and feel at home and feel like it’s natural and it is natural when I go to Tuscaloosa,” said Jeremiah Alexander.
Alexander committed to Alabama over Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Florida State along with many others.
