Temple Emanu-El streaming services, rescheduling group gatherings for next several weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temple Emanu-El will be cancelling all elective large group gatherings for the next four weeks surrounding concerns relating to the spread of the coronavirus.
Temple leaders said they have been in close contact with leading physicians and health professionals, and will implement recommendations made by healthcare professionals.
The Temple’s Diamonds & Denim Gala, which was scheduled for this coming Saturday, March 14, will be postponed. The congregation will be updated as to a re-scheduled date.
All Friday night services will be available in streaming format online.
Religious and Sunday school will be cancelled for the next four weeks.
