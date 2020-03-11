Samford University moving to online instruction over coronavirus concerns

Our university, country and the world are attempting to make wise decisions about an unprecedented and dynamic public health predicament. Samford will provide regular updates via email and at its Coronavirus website. Consult this website at least daily. If you have a question that is not urgent, please wait for further communication that may address your concerns. If you have a pressing question that requires a prompt reply, send your inquiry to COVID19info@samford.edu. We will reply as soon as is reasonably possible.