Police: Man shot after answering door at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police are investigating a shooting they say happened at an apartment complex Tuesday night.
Police say the shooting happened at the 3645 building at The Park at Deerfield apartments on Cedarbrook Drive.
Police say the 24-year-old victim told investigators he answered a knock at his door and saw a man holding a rifle. The victim closed the door and was shot in the arm through the door, according to police.
Investigators say witnesses saw three men running from the scene. Police say they believe the victim was specifically targeted.
If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Joe Nickelson at 205-444-7620. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
