New Tuscaloosa police chief talks about plans for city

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - New Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankleyspent some time Tuesday morning talking to us about his goals for the department and the city.
His message is clear - he wants the community to work with police to help keep Tuscaloosa safe.
In order for that to happen Chief Blankley said he wants his office to build stronger relationships with people in the areas they patrol by connecting with community leaders and neighbors.
He was spotted at a Coffee with a Cop event Tuesday at Starbucks, where listened to the concerns of residents.
On top of using their new cyber unit more as a tool to catch crime, he wants to strengthen their TAPS program to help more young people in the schools who’ve shown a pattern of being on a rocky path.
However, one of his most important goals is keeping repeat offenders off the streets by increasing policing.
“Something we’re going to start back is our crime suppression unit, some of the areas we get phone calls everyday from citizens they are fed up with the crime. We believe they should be able to live a life without crime around them. So we will be deploying officers in these high crime areas to try and give them a better quality of life,” said Blankley.
Chief Blankley hopes to have more coffee with a cop events in the future, maybe using a different environment to reach even more of the community.
