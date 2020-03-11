Man indicted on voyeurism charges in Mountain Brook

“I can’t speak to every situation because the video, he’s using his phone. But it appears his tactic is he will follow them around the store, and kind of determine who he wants to try and do it to. And then when they get in the line, you know you have your little candy racks and other racks like that? He’ll bend down like he’s getting something off the bottom shelf or something and simply reach out and stick his hand under the skirt while the camera is video taping,” said Clark.