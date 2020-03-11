Man indicted on voyeurism charges in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - James Phillip Huggins, Jr. has been indicted for first-degree voyeurism.
Huggins was accused on September 22 of taking pictures up a woman’s skirt on Church Street. A follow-up investigation discovered evidence showing multiple victims on Huggins’ phone and other electronic devices.
A grand jury indicted Huggins on March 6 with first-degree voyeurism. First-degree voyeurism is a Class C Felony.
“This one lady happened to catch him. And we know he had done it to four other people since Sept. 1, and none of them had absolutely any idea. And we know it goes back earlier than that,” said Lt. Chuck Clark with Mountain Brook Police.
Police say the incidents happened at the Piggly Wiggly on Church Street and Publix on Montclair Road.
“I can’t speak to every situation because the video, he’s using his phone. But it appears his tactic is he will follow them around the store, and kind of determine who he wants to try and do it to. And then when they get in the line, you know you have your little candy racks and other racks like that? He’ll bend down like he’s getting something off the bottom shelf or something and simply reach out and stick his hand under the skirt while the camera is video taping,” said Clark.
The forensic analysis revealed this activity has been going on for some time; however, Alabama’s voyeurism law only took effect on Sept. 1.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.