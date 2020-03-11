Keep calm and wash your hands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC says handwashing is one of the best defenses against the coronavirus (covid-19), and all viruses for that matter.
On the CDC’s website there are dozens of printable posters you can use around your home, school or office to encourage handwashing. There are posters for little kids, teens and adults.
These printable posters can be used to help raise awareness about handwashing in highly visible public areas.
They are designed for all audiences, and some are available in multiple sizes and languages, and can be printed free by clicking on this link.
