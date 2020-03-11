JSU discourages non-essential domestic travel due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University is now discouraging all non-essential domestic travel out of concerns for COVID-19.
In a letter to students and faculty, the school's acting president, Dr. Don Killingsworth, said anyone on campus planning to attend any large conferences or meetings must now get their forms re-authorized.
The international travel restrictions announced February 25 remain in effect, according to the letter.
We spoke to some students who say they're not concerned about the novel coronavirus coming to their campus.
"I think we're perfectly fine, I think everything's going to be okay. I think the United States is a strong nation and I think we're going to get past this and be perfectly okay with it.," says freshman Miles Embry.
"I think Jacksonville State University is doing an excellent job at giving us information about what's going on. At the end of the day, it is what it is," says freshman Tony McCarroll.
Friday, school officials acknowledged two students are now self-quarantined after they were exposed to a coronavirus patient in Georgia.
The students are so far not known to have the disease and are now home in West Georgia, but attended classes for a couple of days.
