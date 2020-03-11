How is coronavirus impacting schools and gatherings?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders and school leaders are urging students and staff to limit upcoming travel.
During a joint press conference Tuesday, leaders recommended students and staff limit international travel and to those areas in the United States dealing with an increased number of coronavirus cases.
Students across the state will be out of school for spring break between now and the end of March. State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says limiting travel would decrease the risk of students or staff contracting the virus or being quarantined while they travel if an outbreak happens in that area.
School leaders say at this point, they’re not limiting local school field trips. They’ll allow school systems to make that decision and they’ll update recommendations as needed.
“As that changes, this could change. For example, two weeks ago we were not recommending to cancel overseas travel, but as more and more countries started to quarantine both citizens and international travel figured it’d be better not to put our students in that kind of risk,” said Dr. Mackey.
State leaders say they’re also working with local colleges and universities to handle students who are returning from overseas trips.
In light of the developing situation in Georgia where a teacher was infected with the virus, school leaders say emergency plans are being constantly updated so that if we had a similar incident they would be prepared.
