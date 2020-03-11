Hemphill Elementary closed for cleaning following cases of strep throat/flu

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hemphill Elementary School closed Wednesday, March 11, 2020, so crews could clean throughout the building.
School leaders say crews will conduct a thorough disinfecting of the building.
The school is experiencing a small increase in the number of reported cases of both the flu and strep throat.
Several of the cases were identified through the school’s new school-based health clinic, which opened in November.
The district says if students or staff have symptoms they need to stay home and seek medical treatment.
