FIRST ALERT: Strong & severe storms possible in west Ala. this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is a warm and slightly muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. With light winds and higher humidity, we can’t rule out the potential for patchy fog this morning through 9am. Visibility could be reduced to a mile or less, so be careful if you have to be out on the roads. We are likely to stay dry this morning, but we will be monitoring a complex of storms that will move in from Missouri and Arkansas. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and a low threat for an isolated tornado. If these storms can hold together, we could see storms move into west Alabama after 1pm. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG AND SEVERE STORMS TODAY: We will be monitoring a bowing line of storms moving through Mississippi and west Tennessee late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. A few of our models are showing the arrival of these storms moving into Marion, Winston, Fayette, Lamar, and Walker counties around 1-4 p.m. These storms could produce damaging winds and large hail if they hold together. They will also be able to produce frequent lightning and very heavy rain. The threat for rain and stronger storms will be lower for east Alabama. I think the main impact areas will be for areas along and west of I-65. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings today if they are issued.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST: We could see a lingering boundary of showers and a few storms tonight and into Thursday morning thanks to the decaying storms that are expected to move into our area later today. Rain chances tomorrow will be around 40%. We will wake up with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with highs climbing into the mid-70s. I think we trend drier tomorrow afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky.
RAIN LIKELY ON FRIDAY: A disturbance is expected to move into our area Friday giving us widespread cloud cover and increasing rain chances. We are looking at a 60% chance for scattered showers as a weak cold front moves into the area. Temperatures could be slightly cooler Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Rain chances will continue over the weekend with our best rain chance likely occurring on Sunday. A warm front is expected to lift northwards across Central Alabama Saturday giving us a chance for scattered showers for areas along and north of I-20 during the morning and afternoon hours. We could trend slightly drier during the evening hours with the bulk of rain in North Alabama. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s Saturday. I would not cancel any outdoor plans, but have a plan B in place in case rain dampens your plans. By Sunday, the band of rain to our north is expected to drift to the south enhancing our chances for rain. Probability for rain is expected to go up to 60% with highs in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK REMAINS UNSETTLED: A boundary will likely set up across the Southeast where we will see several waves of rain. Heaviest axis of rainfall looks to be to our north and west for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Each day will give us a chance for rain with temperatures in the mid-70s.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: I think we could see rainfall totals around 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama through the weekend. Most of the models are showing higher rainfall totals in parts of North Alabama where they could record up to 3 inches. Rainfall totals lower as you head south of I-20.
Stay weather aware this afternoon!
