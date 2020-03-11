FIRST ALERT: Strong & severe storms possible in west Ala. this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is a warm and slightly muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. With light winds and higher humidity, we can’t rule out the potential for patchy fog this morning through 9am. Visibility could be reduced to a mile or less, so be careful if you have to be out on the roads. We are likely to stay dry this morning, but we will be monitoring a complex of storms that will move in from Missouri and Arkansas. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and a low threat for an isolated tornado. If these storms can hold together, we could see storms move into west Alabama after 1pm. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s.