Employers shifting to online work amid coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve seen shifts across the country with some employers transitioning to online work because of the coronavirus concerns.
Big companies in our area like Alabama Power say there are no plans yet to transition to online work, but there are ongoing conversations about how they would shift if they had to.
Business leaders say most companies in our area are working on some kind of plans for continuing operation online, if needed, so businesses can operate as close to normal as possible.
“We don’t have any confirmed cases in Alabama. We’re not seeing that kind of activity of the level we’re seeing in California or Washington or in places like that. Obviously, not having any cases - employers are more in the planning stages,” said Ty West with the Birmingham Business Journal.
Alabama is seeing a slight impact from businesses outside the state limiting work travel. The visitors bureau says they’ve had a couple of businesses reach out to postpone meetings and events because of travel concerns.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.