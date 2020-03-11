Community comes together to support Cullman County Deputy injured in crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rain was pouring, and roads were slick when Cullman County Deputy Adam Clark’s patrol car crashed while on the way to a call in early February.
When he did not arrive, deputies, police and Cullman EMS began searching for him, finding the athletic 26-year-old unconscious in his crumpled cruiser off the side of Hwy 69 South near Bremen.
He’s been in the hospital and in rehab ever since. He’s lucky be alive, but the road to recovery is difficult.
That is why Integrity Auto Group in Cullman is stepping up to help. All month, they are donating 10 percent of all proceeds from the body shop, and $100 from each transmission repair or replacement.
“It just blesses us to be able to serve and help others and give back,” says one of the owners Robert Taylor.
Before you even walk into Integrity Auto Group in Cullman, you can tell the kind of business they are. Their faith and love of community, reflected in the logo on their sign. Outside the door, a message that all first responders and military get a discount.
If you meet Robert Taylor, you quickly realize those signs aren’t just for show.
When Cullman County Deputy Adam Clark was injured, Taylor immediately wanted to help. He has done business with the deputy’s father, but he also knows how devastating injuries like this can be for a family.
“I had a family member about 20 years ago who had a brain injury accident and it hit home, I knew what the process was, it took several years for him to get back to normal, and the rehabs he had to go to,” says Taylor. “When I found out deputy Clark was going to Atlanta to a brain hospital, I just knew the cost for his family to go see him on the weekends or stay with him.”
The kindness and generosity moves Deputy Clark’s father to tears.
Integrity isn’t the only business that’s shown support. Greg Clark says on Valentine’s Day, the Cullman Chick-fil-a donated all of their proceeds to his son’s recovery fund.
“It means a lot. It’s amazing, the community has come together like nobody would believe,” says Greg Clark. We caught up with him at work at R.E. Garrison Trucking. While we were talking, Adam Clark called him from Georgia.
“He was able to go to Chick-fil-a for lunch today,” says Greg, swallowing tears. “They gave him a walker, and he was able to scoot along.”
He turns and looks at the rain falling over the big rigs parked out front and begins to cry. Greg has four children. Adam is the youngest. Almost losing his baby, and then seeing him learn to walk all over again, is understandably difficult. He chokes back tears updating me his son’s condition.
“He’s making great progress, he’s very young and healthy, and very athletic,” says Greg.
Adam’s older brother is getting married in April, and Greg hopes to Adam can be there standing by his side.
Taylor hopes their support this month, will make that dream a reality.
“These guys put their life on the line every day for you and me and for everybody in our community and we decided to give back to our community by helping somebody from our local sheriff’s department,” says Taylor. “We know it’s going to be a long drawn out process and we want to help him and help the family.”
Anyone who would like to make a monetary contribution to help Deputy Clark may do so at any Cullman, AL Premier Bank location or mail a donation to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office C/O Deputy Clark @ 1910 Beech Ave S.E. Cullman, AL 35055
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.