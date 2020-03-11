BurgerFi: Baconian

Baconian
Ingredients:
Potato Bun
Smokey Bacon Aioli - 1 oz.
Pickles - 3 each
Bacon 1.5 slices
Bacon Cheddar - 1 slice
Pork Belly-Angus Grind - 2 patties
White Cheddar - 1 slice
Grilled Onions - .75 oz
Smokey Bacon Aioli:
Hellman's Mayo - 12oz
Tomato Bacon Jam - 4oz
Chipotle Tabasco - 1 oz
Directions:
1. Once buns are golden brown, move them to the side.
2. Spread Smokey Bacon Aioli to top and bottom bun, covering all edges.
3. Add pickles to the top of the bun and grilled onions to the bottom.
4. Add two pork belly/angus patties to bottom bun with white and bacon cheddar cheese slices in between.
5. Add 3 half slices of bacon to the top bun, and slightly press to combine all ingredients.
