Brookside police searching for carjacking suspects

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookside police officers responded to a call of a carjacking and assault on I-22 near Coalburg Road around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say upon arrival, officers found the male victim in the center median of the roadway. Further investigation determined the victim was traveling west on I-22 toward Cherry Avenue in Brookside when he reported the suspect vehicles forced his vehicle to the shoulder of the roadway. The suspects pulled him out of his vehicle at gunpoint.
The suspect vehicles are described as a white Chrysler 300 and a 2017 model white Chevrolet Tahoe. The suspects were described as four black males wearing dark clothing and hoodies, armed with a semi-automatic handgun. One suspect was called “Shod” during the altercation.
Police say the suspects took the victims vehicle by force and fled the scene as he dialed 911. The victim’s vehicle is a newer model lifted Chevrolet Silverado pickup, silver in color with no state tag, and large black custom wheels.
The suspects turned around in the median and fled towards Birmingham on I-22 East as Brookside police responded.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Birmingham Metro Area Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.
