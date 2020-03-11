Birmingham Water Works will stop service disconnections to help stop spread of Coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works (BWW) is temporarily suspending collections on delinquent accounts to ensure all customers have access to clean water during the pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), until further notice.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says proper hygiene practices including handwashing are the best ways to prevent the spread of viruses.
Because of those best practices, BWW wants all customers to have water.
Please take note, although collections are temporarily suspended, customers are still responsible for the amount of water used over time and are urged to continue making payments on their account.
“We’re being told that one of the main preventive measures we need to take right now is constant handwashing,” says BWW Spokesperson Rick Jackson. “We do not want any of our customers or those visiting the area to feel uneasy about being properly prepared when it comes to safeguarding their families due to the fact that they can’t afford to pay their water bill at the moment.”
Birmingham Water Works officials would also like to ensure the public there is currently no threat of Coronavirus disease contamination in the water supply.
