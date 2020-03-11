Birmingham police investigating late-night homicide near Wahouma Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man late Tuesday night.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the 200 block of 71st Street North just after 11 p.m. and died at UAB Hospital. The victim has been identified as Marcus Wilson.
Investigators say the victim was walking near Wahouma Park when an unknown person in a dark-colored sedan appeared. The two started arguing and the suspect shot the victim multiple times.
Police have no released any additional information on the suspect and say no one is in custody.
