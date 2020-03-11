Behind the Front: The Puzzle Behind the Nashville Tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice is joined by meteorology researcher and consultant Dr. Tim Coleman to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tornadoes that devastated the Nashville area on March 3.
In the aftermath of a storm that took the lives of at least 24 people, J-P and Dr. Coleman discuss the mysterious circumstances where conditions were not ideal for a storm that severe. Dew Point, CAPE - they look all the components that equal a major tornado, but none of it seems to add up.
