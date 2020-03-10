’Worlds of Work’ event postponed in Oxford due to COVID-19 concerns

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - An event in Oxford that should have been drawing crowds to the city’s civic center has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Worlds of Work, usually presented by East Alabama Works, was supposed to start Tuesday and last through Thursday.
It wasn't a public event, but was still expected to draw 8,000 eighth graders and high school juniors to the Oxford Civic Center, along with 1,200 volunteers and 100 career presenters.
East Alabama Works Career Development Manager Carl Brady says his group wanted to err on the side of caution with so many unknown factors about the novel coronavirus.
“We considered it a safety issue to postpone the event,” Brady said. “We can move the event to a later date and keep the event intact as it is, and that’s the plan.”
He says organizers consulted with multiple health care professionals and emergency officials before reaching their decision.
“We were continually in contact with medical professionals who could advise us on the safest thing for us to do to handle the situation, and it was decided to err on the side of caution and safety until things die down a little bit.”
Brady says no one else, including school officials, have expressed any concern, and that the event could be held as far out as next fall.
A city hall spokesperson in Oxford says there have been no other cancellations, and WBRC was unable to confirm any cancellations at venues in Gadsden or Anniston.
