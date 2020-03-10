University of Montevallo to open new Center of the Arts this summer

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo is wrapping up a multimillion-dollar project to add a new fine arts building called The Center of the Arts.
The new building will allow the College of Fine Arts to provide more comprehensive teaching.
Construction is going well and they hope to wrap up by late spring.
The new facility includes an art gallery, studios, digital fabrication lab, scene design space, 350 seat theater, and a 100 seat black box theater.
The university plans to start classes there this summer.
