Two people shot in east Birmingham

Shooting scene on 3rd Ave N in east Birmingham (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | March 9, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 10:55 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after two people were found shot inside a car in east Birmingham Monday evening.

Officials say Birmingham police were called to the scene on 3rd Avenue N. after shots were heard in the area around 9:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found two victims inside a car suffering gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the victims is in serious condition while the other suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

