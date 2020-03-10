Two people shot in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after two people were found shot inside a car in east Birmingham Monday evening.
Officials say Birmingham police were called to the scene on 3rd Avenue N. after shots were heard in the area around 9:15 p.m.
When police arrived, they found two victims inside a car suffering gunshot wounds.
Police say one of the victims is in serious condition while the other suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.