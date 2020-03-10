Suspect sought in Tuscaloosa County dog shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The gunshot wound to Remi’s face is healing.
Now investigators want to find the person responsible for hurting her.
“This is really serious. Someone has shot a dog and left it for dead,”Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy Martha Hocutt explained.
Remi, a 5 year-old dog, is healing after a traumatic and life threatening experience last week that almost cost her her life.
“This kind of thing gets to me. I guess this is why the county has me doing what I do, Because I have love being around animals. I can not stand to see animals mistreated,” Hocutt continued.
Deputies were called to a home on Koffman Loop Road March 3 after someone found Remi in their yard. She was shot in the face.
“She was kind of touch and go for a while when she first came in. She didn’t do well that first night," according to Jennifer Earp, Director of the Metro Animal Shelter.
Authorities don’t have any suspects in this case and want people with information on the shooting to come forward. Metro Animal Shelter also wants people with experience fostering pets with medical needs to take Remi in. They say her recovery will improve if she’s in a setting away from other animals.
