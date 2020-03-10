Stacy Column: After education vote, what now?

There are several reasons for this colossal defeat. The most obvious is that, generally speaking, people don’t like having their ability to vote on things taken away. Another reason is that, given Alabama’s complicated and sometimes frustrating system putting so many measures to a referendum, many people will reflexively vote “no” if they don’t understand the initiative or know why it is needed. I’ll combine those two reasons and take it a step further to say that people will never voluntarily forfeit their right to vote without a compelling reason why. And for many voters, no one ever really told them. Except for a laudable last-minute voter outreach effort by Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama Farmers’ Federation and a handful of other well-meaning groups, there was no long-term, comprehensive plan to get this ballot initiative over the top. Some thought the amendment was dead on arrival and that discretion was the better part of valor. Others thought, especially early on, that simply not discussing the amendment would be the best course of action so as to not excite the opposition. Better not get the people riled up.