St. Clair County homeowners want road fixed

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - People are still looking for help with what some call a dangerous road into the Legacy Springs subdivision.
Things are so bad for Legacy Drive that community school buses will not even go up the hill to pick up students. Parents have to bring them down the hill. Those same parents are saying there has not been any improvement.
There are cracks in the roadway. Those who live in Legacy Springs believe the road has deteriorated over the last month.
“It’s very scary to think about if there is an emergency who is going to help us? Can they get to us? Can we get out? What happens when the road is no longer passable,” Kristi Blankenship said.
The new developer sent a letter to homeowners last month saying they have spent about $200,000 on improving bad roads in the community. At this time they are hiring a company to study the problem and come up with a new road building plan.
Homeowners like Blankenship, a mother of three, is worried .
"Starting to buckle. There is a hole there now. It’s a chunk of asphalt coming out of the pavement,” Blankenship said.
The new developer out of Texas took over the project from the original developer. The city of Odenville has told the community they can’t do anything because this is private property within the subdivision.
Those who live here and have families would like to details on what is next and when the road will be fixed.
“We are the ones that have to drive it; put our precious cargo in our cars and worry if the road is going to fall off the side of the hill,” Blankenship said.
Here is the response provided to homeowners by the new developer:
To the Residents of Legacy Springs:
As a father myself, I can only imagine the hassle and heartache that the disrepair of Legacy Drive has caused. As you may or may not know, my firm inherited these issues from the original developer, who apparently took shortcuts when building the roads. After taking over the development and sales of the unsold and undeveloped portions of Legacy Springs, Legacy Odenville LLC has spent over $200,000 repairing and replacing portions of deficient subdivision roads. We worked with a geotechnical firm and a civil engineering firm in 2018 to identify the apparent road and subgrade soil issues along with developing a road repair plan. The road repair plan was approved by the City and the work was performed. It has recently become apparent that the subgrade soils have become receptible to shifting due to the high volume of rainwater runoff. The geotechnical and civil engineering firms are working on designing a road repair plan that identifies and alleviates the subsoil erosion in order to provide a permanent stabilized road. A crew will be out this week to video the underground drainage, and the geotechnical firm, the road construction firm and a third-party consultant who is a resident of the area will be meeting on site at the end of the week to ascertain the best action plan. Having stable roadways in the Legacy Springs subdivision is a high priority to us, not only because it affects families just like mine, but also because this property is a business investment. We are well aware that sound road construction is crucial to the sale of future home lots. Because of this, we are taking steps to assure that the road is repaired for the long-term future of the subdivision, and I want to assure you that we are working diligently towards that end. In the meantime, please be patient.
Craig S. Atchison
Legacy Odenville, LLC
