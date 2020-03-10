St. Clair County homeowners want road fixed

As a father myself, I can only imagine the hassle and heartache that the disrepair of Legacy Drive has caused. As you may or may not know, my firm inherited these issues from the original developer, who apparently took shortcuts when building the roads. After taking over the development and sales of the unsold and undeveloped portions of Legacy Springs, Legacy Odenville LLC has spent over $200,000 repairing and replacing portions of deficient subdivision roads. We worked with a geotechnical firm and a civil engineering firm in 2018 to identify the apparent road and subgrade soil issues along with developing a road repair plan. The road repair plan was approved by the City and the work was performed. It has recently become apparent that the subgrade soils have become receptible to shifting due to the high volume of rainwater runoff. The geotechnical and civil engineering firms are working on designing a road repair plan that identifies and alleviates the subsoil erosion in order to provide a permanent stabilized road. A crew will be out this week to video the underground drainage, and the geotechnical firm, the road construction firm and a third-party consultant who is a resident of the area will be meeting on site at the end of the week to ascertain the best action plan. Having stable roadways in the Legacy Springs subdivision is a high priority to us, not only because it affects families just like mine, but also because this property is a business investment. We are well aware that sound road construction is crucial to the sale of future home lots. Because of this, we are taking steps to assure that the road is repaired for the long-term future of the subdivision, and I want to assure you that we are working diligently towards that end. In the meantime, please be patient.