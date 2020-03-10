Shelton State Community College hosts health and wellness fair

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College held its annual health and wellness fair on Tuesday.
People seeking answers to their health and nutrition questions filled the crowd at Shelton State Community College’s Health and Wellness fair.
Tabitha Abbott came focused on things like getting nutrition tips for her young son. She also came to find better ways to stay informed about the coronavirus.
“He showed us the health things you need to for emergencies. He told us about the spread of coronavirus, and he told us to make sure we had hand sanitizer, have tissues, don’t sneeze directly, don’t breathe directly onto people,” she told WBRC.
“Probably one of the most important questions is how do we stay safe. How do you prepare for different emergencies," Dr. Milady Murphy, explained.
Murphy, Director of the Shelton State’s Wellness Center, said health and safety experts want to give the best information possible when it comes to safety, wellness and disease prevention. She believes people are more serious about their health with the spread of coronavirus.
“If people are sick, they shouldn’t come to an event. That’s the last thing they should do. The most important thing that can come from this people are now taking precautionary measures,” Murphy continued.
Information based on fact and scientific evidence can best keep people healthy and safe.
“You need to be informed to know how to not contract the illness,” Abbott continued.
