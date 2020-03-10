Shelby Baptist CMO honored for medical leadership

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Shelby Baptist Hospital’s doctors made the list of 2020 African American Leaders in Healthcare to Know.
Dr. Jade Brice-Roshell is Shelby Baptist’s Chief Medical officer. She was honored along with 70 others nationwide.
She is one of two people from Alabama to make the list. The list celebrates leaders in hospitals, health systems, and health organizations.
According to a statement released by Becker’s:
“The best healthcare delivery requires leadership from diverse backgrounds and experiences. This list highlights African Americans who have taken on leadership roles across the country at hospitals and health systems as well as in national organizations. Both established and emerging leaders are featured on this list. These individuals influence how their organizations approach healthcare delivery, develop healthcare policy and advocate for the next generation of leaders.”
