Rosetta Jackson ‘Doing Good’ at the bus stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Birmingham school kids stand at bus stops every morning waiting for a school bus. At one stop along Jemison Road, there’s a good neighbor who is standing with them. The kids call her Ms. Rose.
Rosetta Jackson is a self-appointed bus stop sitter and substitute mom. She’s at the bus stop every morning outside her apartment complex watching over about a dozen kids and helping out parents.
One of those parents, Angela Smith, says, “She makes sure these kids get on the bus every day and we just appreciate her.”
Ms. Rose has one child, a daughter who is now an adult. She says, “God just gave me one, so he makes me the mother of other kids.”
Jemison Road is a busy street. The children know traffic is dangerous, but they are also concerned about other dangers.
Caiden Smith says, “She comes out to watch us every day. There are lots of kidnappings.” When asked if she feels safer with Ms. Rose around, she quickly answers, “Yes.”
As the bus draws near, Ms. Rose belts out to a late straggler, “Let’s go, let’s go!” She says, “I just enjoy it. I come up here rain, shine, sleet or snow. You’re going to see Rosetta up here with these kids. I’ll make sure they get on the bus because, you know, it’s not safe to be standing out here.” But it is safe as long as Ms. Rose is on the job!
