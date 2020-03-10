New court documents show missing Walker County woman was hit in the head with an object more than once

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - New court records were released Tuesday morning in the case of a Walker County husband charged with killing his wife.
Robert Warren is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Warren.
In these new court documents prosecutors say Warren hit Lisa Warren in the head with an object more than once.
The prosecutor also listed the murder date as February 25, 2020.
Lisa Warren’s body was found in Greene County Saturday, March 6.
An abuse of corpse charge is pending, according to Carbon Hill Police Chief Eric House.
The Walker County DA said he made the decision to increase the charge from manslaughter to murder based on more investigation and information from the state forensics lab. He didn’t give more specifics when asked.
Warren will be in court for the first appearance on the murder charge Wednesday.
Bond is set at $250K.
Authorities say Robert Warren spoke with Carbon Hill Police Chief Greg House Saturday morning. Chief House says Warren told him where they could find the body. Based on that conversation, police say they believe there are no other suspects involved in the case.
