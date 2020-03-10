Managing health resources, monitoring coronavirus spread

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Health held a teleconference with the state hospital association officials Monday to continue to talk about managing resources in preparation for the potential impact of the coronavirus.
Leaders say this is one of many conversations they’ve had over the last few weeks.
As a precautionary measure - they’re reviewing emergency operation plans and getting a count on how much protective gear is available at facilities. Health care workers have to wear special suits when interacting with an infected patient because the virus is highly contagious. Preparation is as much about making sure staff can care for anyone who is sick, but also to keep workers safe.
"Hospitals certainly understand how to take care of people in isolation that have certain infectious control requirements, but that is a big concern of ours. How do we keep our health care workers healthy because they're the ones who will get us through this," said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama Department of Public Health.
State health officials say if we get to a dire situation where we have a shortage of health care workers because they have also contracted the virus, then we’d coordinate and bring in more resources. They caution we are far from that point and still don’t even have a confirmed case. Even in places with confirmed cases, leaders aren’t having to bring in extra resources, so state health officials consider that a good sign.
