Local school districts prepare for Coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education plans to have a joint news conference with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to address coronavirus concerns in schools.
The press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at the Alabama Department of Health headquarters in Montgomery.
In the meantime, some local school district’s tell us having class online may be an option in case of an emergency shutdown.
Homewood City Schools sent home a letter with tips on how to keep students germ free.
A district spokesperson said online class days are even built into the systems school calendar in case of any emergency that would prevent students from attending school.
Birmingham City Schools and Jefferson County Board of Education both said they were closely following the recommendations of state health officials and if school closures were necessary they are prepared.
Parent and teacher Angela Barlow says most districts are always thinking about how to keep students and staff healthy.
“We make sure they wash their hands, use sanitizer. Just make sure the tables are washed, everything is cleaned. Clean the toYS if they put it in their mouths,” said Barlow.
Online classes are a great resource, according to Barlow but she hoped schools make it a last option.
“I don’t think schools should shut down until it’s something more serious,” Barlow said.
There are currently no planned school closures due to the Coronavirus in the metro Birmingham area.
