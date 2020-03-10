Local nursing homes reviewing procedures to minimize coronavirus health risk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama state health officials are set to meet with state nursing home leaders Tuesday to continue talks about health safety measures to protect residents from the potential impact of the cornavirus.
The nursing facility in Washington state dealing with the outbreak is up to at least 16 deaths. Locally, staff say they’re monitoring that situation and closely following guidelines from the CDC and the Alabama Department of of Health. They have coronavirus prevention plans for facilities that involve enhanced cleaning measures and control safety plans if they see a case to minimize the potential spread. Leaders also caution people about visiting facilities.
“If you think you may be getting sick. If you’ve just recovered from an illness out of the country - please don’t come to a nursing home. There are alternative methods. You can pick up the phone and call your loved one. You can talk to the nurse to check on your loved one. You can talk to the nurses to check on your loved ones status and of course for some that have smartphones and devices - you may be able to video conference with your loved one,” said John Matson, Spokesperson for Alabama Home Association.
Nursing home officials say their prevention and control plans aren’t just for residents, they also have plans in place if a healthcare workers is infected.
The Alabama Nursing Home Association represents 94 percent of nursing home facilities in the state.
