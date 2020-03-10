How the coronavirus is impacting the service industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Securities and Exchange Commission Monday asked employees at their D.C. headquarters to work from home due to coronavirus.
Working from home can help cut down on spreading the virus, according to health officials, but what if working from home isn’t an option?
We’re looking into the impact coronavirus could have on the service industry.
Although there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama, officials urge those in the service industry to be extra vigilant by using preventative measures like frequent hand-washing, covering coughs and sneezes, not touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, and staying home when sick.
The Alabama Retailers Association says employers need to make their sick leave policies more flexible.
“So that if their sick leave policy only allows for a certain number of days. The ideal is 14 days if you have the flu, but at least until you quit running a fever,” spokesperson Nancy Dennis said.
The ARA said the biggest issue retailers are having right now is the lack of products because the majority of them come from areas where there have been outbreaks of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.