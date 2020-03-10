Grits and Gouda: Honey Bread Pudding with Raisins and Vanilla

Ingredients:
1 16-oz loaf French bread, torn into 1-inch pieces
3 1/2 cups whole milk
3 large eggs
2 cups sugar
3/4 cup raisins
1/3 cup melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup honey
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place pieces of bread in a large bowl and pour milk over bread. Give it a gentle stir and let stand 10 minutes.
Whisk eggs in a medium size bowl; add sugar, raisins, 3 tablespoons butter, and vanilla and stir well. Pour egg mixture over soaked bread as you stir gently. You want the pieces of bread to hold their shape.
Pour mixture into a buttered 13 x 9-inch baking dish or sprayed with cooking spray. Stir together honey and remaining melted butter; drizzle over bread pudding. Bake at 350° for 40 to 45 minutes or until edges are browned and mixture is bubbly. Serve warm or chilled.
Variations: Trade dried cranberries for raisins and add 1/2 cup white chocolate chips. Use chocolate milk for whole milk and add 1/2 cup chocolate chips.
