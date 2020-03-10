FIRST ALERT: Get ready for sunny & breezy conditions Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! You will want to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door this morning. A round of widespread showers are moving through Central Alabama this morning. Most of the rain that is falling is light to moderate. Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will be likely during the morning hours. By this afternoon, we could see some of the rain move out with a few thunderstorms developing across northwest Alabama. Any storm that forms today could produce heavy rain, some lightning, and gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected this afternoon, but I can’t rule out an isolated strong storm. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. A few locations west of I-65 could see highs in the lower 70s. It will remain breezy today with southwest winds at 5-15 mph. If you plan on attending the UAB vs Alabama baseball game this evening in Birmingham, plan for the chance to see a few storms during the first half of the game. We will trend cloudy and mild by 7-8 p.m.