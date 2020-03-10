FIRST ALERT: Get ready for sunny & breezy conditions Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! You will want to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door this morning. A round of widespread showers are moving through Central Alabama this morning. Most of the rain that is falling is light to moderate. Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will be likely during the morning hours. By this afternoon, we could see some of the rain move out with a few thunderstorms developing across northwest Alabama. Any storm that forms today could produce heavy rain, some lightning, and gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected this afternoon, but I can’t rule out an isolated strong storm. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. A few locations west of I-65 could see highs in the lower 70s. It will remain breezy today with southwest winds at 5-15 mph. If you plan on attending the UAB vs Alabama baseball game this evening in Birmingham, plan for the chance to see a few storms during the first half of the game. We will trend cloudy and mild by 7-8 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG STORMS WEDNESDAY EVENING: Wednesday morning will likely start off mostly dry with temperatures in the mid-50s. We’ll stay dry during the morning and early afternoon hours with a mostly cloudy sky and high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. We will be watching a disturbance in parts of Missouri and Arkansas that will try to move into Tennessee and Mississippi Wednesday afternoon. This disturbance will be capable of producing severe storms that could produce large hail and damaging winds. The main question is if this system will hold together as it gets closer to northwest Alabama Wednesday evening. Several models are showing it weakening, but we could see storms develop ahead of this system. With just enough instability, we can’t rule out the potential to see strong storms Wednesday evening. Main concern for Central Alabama will be strong winds and large hail. Best chance for storms will likely occur along I-20 and points to the north. We will monitor this setup and let you know if the threat could increase or decrease.
SPRING-LIKE WEATHER CONTINUES: Temperatures will remain above average heading into Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. We will continue with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler Friday as rain chances go up to 60%. Highs on Friday in the upper 60s. Temperatures look to remain in the 60s and 70s as we head into next week with overnight lows in the 50s. I have no doubt that pollen levels will begin to increase thanks to the warm temperatures. I see no signs of freezing temperatures over the next seven days. It does not mean we are finished with freezing weather. We always seem to get a cold snap towards the end of March and early April.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Rain chances will be possible early Saturday as a warm front moves northward across Central Alabama. By Saturday afternoon, we will keep a small chance for showers with the bulk of the rain in North Alabama and into Tennessee. If you have any outdoor plans Saturday, I would not cancel them as of now. Just plan on the potential to see a few showers during the day. Rain chances look to go up Sunday as another disturbance drift to the south. We will hold on to additional rain chances as we head into the first half of next week. Potential Rainfall Totals: Latest models are showing rainfall totals around 1-2 inches across most of Central Alabama through Saturday. By next Sunday and Monday, we could see another 1-2 inches of rain. The heavy rain and flood potential looks to stay just to our north and west over the next 7-10 days. The highest rainfall totals will likely occur for parts of Arkansas, northern Mississippi, and west Tennessee.
