Coronavirus impact on local and global economy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The coronavirus is having a big impact on the global economy. Thankfully the stock market is doing much better Tuesday after the scare on Monday.
There are no cases in Alabama right now, so it is business as usual because. Thankfully people are not having to avoid going to public places, schools are not shutting down, people are not having to stay home from work.
These are all great things. If we all keep good hand hygiene and sick etiquette, just like you should be doing anyways this time of year with the flu, then we should stay in good shape.
So, let’s start with global economy impacts. Dr. Stephen Craft is the Dean of the College of Business at the University of Montevallo. He says he knew the coronavirus would have big impacts on the economy when it hit China as hard as it did in December.
“China accounts for about a third of all the production in the world. In absolute terms, they are the world’s largest manufacturing concern,” Craft explains.
Several companies rely on China for products or parts to make products. So not having people to make those products right now is hurting some businesses.
“If China recovers and they could probably make up the current deficit in terms of the supply chain, that could be made up in probably 30 to 60 days. If they are not able to recover, then I would expect we would start to see some missing consumer goods in the next 30 days,” he continues.
According to Johns Hopkins interactive recovery map, the majority of cases in China are marked as recovered.
The biggest impact we might see at the local level is if one area sees a large outbreak that causes schools to close. Then mom or dad will have to stay home from work, and people will avoid going out. It has a ripple effect.
“We are not really equipped to handle that en masse like maybe we should be... I’m not going to the gym, not using Uber or Lyft, not going to the grocery store, not being the robust consumers that we expect them to normally be. That can start affecting people’s jobs and livelihood and their ability to make ends meet,” he explains.
But again, we are nowhere near that point yet. Companies and schools are making elaborate plans to avoid something like this from happening. So don’t let the preparation create fear.
The good news is with technology many people have the ability to work from home.
For those folks that don’t have that option, it is smart to start building a savings account for worst case scenario situation which people are always encouraged to have anyways.
“On one hand we need people out consuming. I loathe telling people to avoid making major purchases right now, but I would also not be able to tell people in good conscious to tell someone that if you are looking to buy a car, right now is the best time to do it,” Craft states.
