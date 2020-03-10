Concerns after inmate goes missing at St. Clair Co. Correctional Facility

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections said a missing inmate didn’t actually escape.
Many homeowners who live near the state prison were nervous about the news of the escape which came around midnight last night. They are happy to see this guy has been found, but for many this just shows problems with the department of corrections.
Alabama prison officials said in a media release that Murphy never intended to escape. He just wasn’t in the location where he was supposed to be.
People who live in a neighborhood a mile or so away were upset after hearing news there was an escape. A state senator who is working on prison reform told WBRC Fox6 news he wasn’t surprised.
“I’ve toured St. Clair prison four or five times now. I can definitely tell you they are outmanned. I would say they are not in control of the facility. I would say the inmates have more control than they do,” Sen. Cam Ward (R) of Alabaster said.
People who live by agree that the prison system needs more help and people. Ward said while there may have not been an escape, he expects to so see this problem continue.
“You are going to have to provide more officers, better benefits. You are going to have to have retention. If you don’t, you are going to have escapes. You are going to see more problems like with the recent escape,” Ward said.
People who live nearby trust law enforcement will protect them if there are escapes in the future, but many complained they did not receive any sort of notification of the original escape notice.
“There are alerts depending on the prison and location of the prison around the state, but there is not a uniform alert system,” Ward said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.