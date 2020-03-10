Burglar uses sledgehammer to break into Center Point business through wall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A burglar with a sledgehammer. That’s who Crime Stoppers are looking for right now.
Crime Stoppers says it must’ve taken these guys at least a half hour to hammer their way through the business.
Surveillance cameras at Continental Coin Laundry caught one man guy crawling through the hole in the cinder block wall around 3 a.m. on March 2.
You can see him trying to pry open a money machine, but when that doesn’t work, he asks another suspect outside to hand him the sledgehammer.
This isn’t the first time this business in Center Point has been hit.
“I’m sure there are a lot of people who rely on this business to do their laundry,” said Sgt. John Pennington. “And unfortunately for businesses in the area, when they’re having to deal with crimes like this, especially if it’s an ongoing thing, sometimes they pack up and go somewhere else.”
If you recognize this man, or know anything about this burglary, call Crime Stoppers.
