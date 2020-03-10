BJCC events will continue as scheduled, extra precautions against coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham is a hub for entertainment, and BJCC officials say they’re monitoring COVID-19 developments and ways to protect crowds who attend upcoming events.
BJCC officials say the shows will go on and all upcoming events will continue as scheduled. They released a statement on their website saying their employees and guests are a top priority and they’re following guidelines from the CDC on how to prevent the spread of the virus.
BJCC crews are conducting extra cleaning measures and asking guests to make sure they are doing the same.
During a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin and county health leaders say at this point state health officials have not issued any restrictions on attending large local events.
“Around events, nothing of that has been put on any lists for people not to attend. We do believe if you’re sick we don’t want you to attend. But for those who want to gather we do ask they just make the best choice for them. As of this moment, we will continue with business," said Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Both city and BJCC officials say because we’re still learning more about the virus they treat this as a developing situation and will make adjustments to keep people safe as needed.
To see the full statement from the BJCC click here https://www.bjcc.org/pdf/BJCC_COVID19_2020.pdf
